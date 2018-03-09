MEA denies foul play in Sridevi's demise

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday rejected claims of foul play on the sudden demise of Bollywood actress Sridevi and clarified that if there was anything suspicious, it would have come out by now. While addressing the press conference, MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said as far as he know, the paperwork from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government had been were handed over to us and on the basis of that the mortal remains were brought to India. Had there been something suspicious, it would have come out by now.