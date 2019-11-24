MEA is in constant contact with Pakistan: MoS Kishan Reddy on Hyderabad resident missing since 2017

While speaking to ANI in Hyderabad on November 24, the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy spoke on a resident of Hyderabad Prashanth, who was missing since 2017 and has been caught in Pakistan. He said, "The matter has come to the knowledge of the government of India only now. We have spoken to the Pakistan embassy in Delhi and Indian embassy in Pakistan." "Our External Affairs Ministry is in constant contact with Pakistan. We are making an effort to bring him back to India," he added.