MEA calls Hafiz Saeed's arrest a drama by Pakistan

India has dismissed the arrest of 26/11 mastermind UN-designated terrorists Hafiz Saeed and called it a drama which New Delhi has seen in the past. Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said, "We have seen the arrest reports. This has been going on for a long time. The arrest-release drama has happened more than 8 times since 2001." "The question is, will Saeed be tried this time. We reiterate Saeed is a designated terrorist, listed by the UN," Kumar added.