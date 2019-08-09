MEA asks Pakistan to review decision of expelling Indian High Commissioner

On being asked about current 'status' of the Indian High Commissioner in Pakistan, Ministry of External Affairs said, "He is not in Delhi. We have requested Pakistan for review their decision. The timing of his return will be determined later." On August 07, Pakistan expelled Indian High Commissioner Ajay Bisaria, minutes after it decided to downgrade diplomatic ties with India over what it called New Delhi's "unilateral and illegal" move to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. This announcement came after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC), attended by top civil and military leadership.