MEA ascertaining facts on reports of Myanmar cops crossing into India

New Delhi, Mar 05 (ANI): While addressing a press conference in the national capital on March 05, the official spokesperson, Anurag Srivastava spoke on multiple reports suggesting personnel from Myanmar Police crossing over to India in Mizoram for refuge. Srivastava said, “As of now, we are ascertaining the facts. We will revert once we have more details on this.” “We are keeping a close eye on the situation in Myanmar. We are in talks with our partner countries on this. We have said that the issue must be resolved peacefully,” he added.