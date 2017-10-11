MEA approves visa of sick Pakistani national

New Delhi, Oct 11 (IANS) The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has approved the medical visa of a Pakistani national for liver transplant surgery in India.

"We have approved the visa request for liver transplant surgery of your uncle Mr Azhar Hussain in India," External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj tweeted in reply to a Pakistani resident Abbas whose uncle is to be treated at the Max Hospital in Saket here.

"Ma'am @SushmaSwaraj this is humble request to approve our pending medical visa request of my uncle for his liver transplant," Abbas tweeted on Tuesday.

The sick Pakistani national's son Hamid Ali Ashraf had earlier put out a series of tweets, tagging Swaraj and urging her to grant the medical visa.

Swaraj has in the past also accorded her approval to many Pakistan nationals seeking to get medical treatment in India.

