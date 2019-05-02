MEA answers why Pulwama attack wasn't mentioned in list for banning Masood Azhar's

It's a big win for India as UN designates Masood Azhar as global terrorist. Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) held a press conference on the matter today.On the question of why Kashmir's Pulwama terror attack was not on the list on UN sanction committee for banning Masood Azhar, MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said, "Linking Masood Azhar to several act of terrorism, UN notification very clearly state that Masood Azhar was listed for participating in the financing planning facilitating and perpetuating terrorist activities associated with Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). This broadly covers all terror activities which Azhar has been involve in" He further said that the notification is not supposed to be a bio-data of the terrorist; it is not supposed to list all the terror attack committed by an individual.