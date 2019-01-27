MDMK chief Vaiko stages protest against PM Modi's visit to TN's Madurai

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Madurai in Tamil Nadu to lay foundation stone for an All Medical India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), opposition party in the state Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) staged protest against his visit. Party chief Vaiko led the protest with black flags. However, the party cleared that it is not opposing the foundation laying ceremony of AIIMS, but protesting against PM Modi for "ignoring interests" of Tamil Nadu.