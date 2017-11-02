McLaren chief describes Fernando Alonso as 'racing monster'

Melbourne [Australia], November 2 (ANI): As Fernando Alonso is set to make debut in the Daytona 24 Hours at the end of January 2018, McLaren chief Zak Brown has described the Spanish Formula One driver as 'racing monster' in his quest to become a glorious driver.

"We've created a monster - a racing monster!" Brown was quoted, as saying by News.com.au.

Alonso's confirmation for Daytona 24 Hours came soon after the news that he would be staying with McLaren for at least another season.

The McLaren chief said, "We'd had some light conversations. We talked about different racing all the time, and I was with Fernando and Luis (Garcia Abad) his manager and he said, 'I want to do Daytona.'"

"I'm kind of getting used to it after Indy! I turned around to Luis and said, 'He's serious isn't he?' And he said, 'Oh yeah' so I didn't have to ask twice," he added and called Alonso a racing monster.

In what will be his second non-F1 event in the space of eight months, Alonso has signed up to race for Brown's United Autosports team in the Daytona International Speedway's famous endurance race.

Alonso had earlier expressed that he wanted to be the best driver in the world and for that, he needed to go out of this small world of Formula 1.

"Motorsport is more than Formula 1," he said. (ANI)