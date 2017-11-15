McKennie scores as US draws against Portugal in football friendly

Washington, Nov 15 (IANS) Weston McKennie scored in his debut for the senior national team as the United States drew 1-1 with Portugal in an away-football friendly.

The match was the first for the Americans since their shock exit last month from the 2018 Russia World Cup on Tuesday, reports Xinhua news agency.

Interim boss Dave Sarachan, who took over for Bruce Arena after he stepped down following the qualification failure, picked a young side for the friendly, including several uncapped players.

McKennie, a 19-year-old from Texas who has played his way into Schalke's lineup this season, took a pass from C.J. Sapong, used three touches to create space from Ricardo Ferreira and then beat Beto to the inside post with a right-footed shot in the 21st minute.

McKennie became the third-youngest American to score in his debut, behind Juan Agudelo(17) and Landon Donovan (18).

Goalkeeper Ethan Horvath gifted Portugal their goal when he misplayed a first-time volley from Vitorino Antunes from the left wing and the ball went through his legs and into the net.

--IANS

sam/vsc