McGregor was perfect for 'Christopher Robin': Director

Los Angeles, Aug 9 (IANS) Director Marc Forster says actor Ewan McGregor was apt for the live action film "Christopher Robin" because of his ability to capture the essence of youthfulness.

"Ewan and I worked together before (in the 2005 thriller 'Stay'), and I knew he was perfect as Christopher Robin.... Not only can he do drama and comedy as we have seen him do in so many versatile roles, but he also embodies this youthfulness," Forster said in a statement to IANS.

"As I've said before, I believe this film is for everyone, and everyone reads something into the movie and Ewan was able to capture that spirit that was needed to portray an adult Christopher Robin," he added.

Disney's "Christopher Robin" brings the timeless charm of A.A. Milne's stories and characters to the big screen.

The film narrates the story of a boy who embarks on a journey full of adventures in the Hundred Acre Wood with his band of spirited and lovable stuffed animals. In the film, he has grown up and lost his way.

It also features the voices of Jim Cummings, Brad Garrett, Toby Jones, Nick Mohammed, Peter Capaldi and Sophie Okonedo. The film is slated to release in India on Friday.

Talking about the film, he said; "What truly attracted me to 'Christopher Robin' is that you have a character like Winnie the Pooh that I truly love and who is beloved worldwide, in a completely original concept, which you seldom see in this day and age.

"Even before I read the script, I was thinking to myself, I'm in. The story is for a child as much as for a grown-up, and everybody who sees it walks away with their own truth of whatever they want to read into it.

"But in addition to what Pooh is saying, there is a certain amount of comedy and humour to it so that we don't take ourselves too serious, and it was extremely important to me to capture that."

--IANS

sug/nn/