McGregor apologises for homophobic slur

FILE PHOTO - Oct 21, 2017; Gdansk, Poland; Conor McGregor reacts as Artem Lobov (red gloves, not pictured) fights Andre Fili (blue gloves, not pictured) during UFC Fight Night at Ergo Arena. Mandatory Credit: Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports

(Note - Strong language in the second paragraph.)

By Philip O'Connor

DUBLIN (Reuters) - UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor has apologised after being captured on video using a homophobic slur at a recent event after his friend lost a bout.

McGregor, who lost a multi-million dollar boxing bout against Floyd Mayweather last month after switching fighting codes, was filmed using the word "faggot" after his sparring partner Artem Lobov lost a unanimous decision to Andre Fili in Poland on Oct. 21.

"I'm human, I slip up, I say stupid things every damn day. All I can (do) is hold my hand up and apologise if anyone was offended," McGregor, 29, told Reuters in an interview in his hometown of Dublin.

"The word used to describe that opponent (Fili) was incorrect and very offensive and I can apologise for that."





(Reporting by Philip O'Connor; Editing by Toby Davis)