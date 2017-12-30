McDonald's outlets shutdown in the Eastern region

Due to the discontinuation of supply by its logistics partner, McDonald India has shut down its outlets in the Eastern region. As many as 80 of its eating outlets have been affected as a result of a dispute between Vikram Bakshi, a joint venture partner of McDonald. He said, "With the steps of the logistic associate, almost all the restaurants in Eastern India have been closed and there is pressure due to the lack of supply on the other (North India)." Vikram Bakshi is the managing director of Connaught Plaza Restaurants Private Limited, which is a 50:50 joint venture between Bakshi and McDonald's India unit. On August 21, McDonald India had cancelled its license agreement with Connaught Plaza Restaurant Private Limited. The Company alleged that CPRL had "materially breached terms of the respective franchise agreements relating to the affected restaurants, and failed to remedy the breaches".