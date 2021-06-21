McCain Foods Releases Its 2nd Global Sustainability Report 2020 - Together, Towards Planet-Friendly Food

First ever focus on highlights for interventions in India New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India In line with the Global Sustainability Strategy and Commitments, McCain released its Global Sustainability Report with a focus on India, for the first time, to track progress across its sustainability pillars for the year 2020. As a leader in the prepared potato industry, McCain Foods has embarked upon a journey to create planet-friendly food that is made with clear commitments to the farmers, communities, environment, and consumers - so that consumers can enjoy great tasting food for generations to come.

McCain India has remained committed to integrating sustainable business practices across its operations for over 22 years. In line with the company's principle of ‘Good Ethics is Good Business’, the Global Sustainability Report along with the India chapter, showcases McCain’s commitment and actions towards its four focus areas I) Smart & Sustainable Farming II) Resource-Efficient Operations III) Good Food and IV) Thriving Communities.

Commenting on the launch of the Sustainability Report 2020, Mr. Vikas Mittal, Managing Director, India, South East Asia, South Korea, Taiwan at McCain Foods said, “Our commitment to sustainability is enshrined in our purpose which is ‘Celebrating real connections through delicious, planet-friendly food’. We believe that building a resilient future and preservation of the planet is our collective responsibility. Sustainability is at the heart of our business and it has guided us towards adapting our operations to deliver delicious food in a sustainable and responsible manner. Our 2020 Sustainability Report (Global & India) is aimed at transparently highlighting the interventions and impact created so far across our sustainability priorities. Our humble yet consistent efforts are in line with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and we will continue to make concerted efforts towards building a more resilient future for generations to come.” As the challenges posed by climate change become more acute, the global food system needs to transform significantly. It needs to do so to feed a growing population while reducing its impact on nature. Over the years, McCain food has been successfully driving new models of sustainable farming across the globe while reducing environmental footprints. Even in India, the key goal is to reduce the impact on the land through four pillars: 1. Smart and Sustainable Farming: Innovative practices that are aimed at improving agricultural resource efficiency by partnering with farmers for water usage efficiency and educating farmers on various farm operating practices like regenerative agriculture.

Story continues

Key Highlights (2019-2020) Pillars Impact Smart and Sustainable Farming · Implementing regenerative agricultural practices across 100% McCain potato acres by 2030 · 2% decrease in CO2 emissions | 14%reduction in water-use intensity · 56% of the contracted volume of potatoes certified under Global GAP · 19% reduction in pesticide use Resource Efficient Operations · 50% absolute reduction in CO2 emissions (Scope 1 & 2), move out of coal and 100% renewable electricity by 2030 · 3% improvement in CO2 emissions · Claim 20% renewable electricity in 2021 · 3.2% waste to landfill, up from 1.5% in 2019 · 100% recovery of B2C plastic materials from April 2020 Good Food · 13% sodium reduction in Veggie Nuggets | 10% sodium reduction in Smiles · Preparations underway to move from palm oil to alternative oils by 2025 Thriving Community · Project Shakti - Positively impacted 411 women and girls to date · Project Utthan - Improved the livelihoods of 203 small and marginal farmers in Gujarat in its first year · 152,000 meals 26 tonnes of finished goods donated 2. Resource Efficient Operations: Food is produced through the efficient use of natural resources, mainly, energy, water, and sustainably farmed potatoes. The company aims to pave the way for building a low carbon economy by reducing Co2 emissions, zero waste to landfill, encouraging the use of renewable energy, and efficient use of water resources.

3. Good Food: Improving the nutritional profile of the products while continuing to offer new, healthier choices.

4. Thriving Communities: Committed to building long-term, trusted connections with the growers, communities, and employees. The company intend to create sustainable livelihoods and maintain them through the competitiveness, resilience, and long-term development of these communities.

Covid Response: Further, to help affected communities in need, McCain also provided more than 1,300 families with essential food items and distributed more than 12,000 masks. These masks were produced by beneficiaries of the company’s community programs. A sum of INR 10 lakh was also contributed by McCain and its employees to state and national relief funds.

Learn more about McCain’s sustainability commitments as well as its journey towards regenerative agriculture in Together, Towards Planet-Friendly Food, 2020 Global Sustainability Report Summary at mccain.com/sustainability.

For more information, please visit https://www.mccainindia.com/.

Follow McCain on Twitter @McCainFoodsInd and Instagram @mccainfoods_india and like it on Facebook at McCain Foods India.

About McCain Foods (India) McCain Foods Ltd. is one of the world's largest producers of French Fries and Potato Specialties. Headquartered in Florenceville, New Brunswick, Canada, McCain has grown to become a global leader in the frozen food industry with 49 production facilities, 22000+ people and its footprints across 160 countries. McCain Foods (India) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of McCain Foods Limited in Canada. Since 1998, McCain has been engaged in agriculture R&D and in development of the frozen food market in India and subcontinent countries. McCain products are used by leading fast food chains, hotels, restaurants, catering companies and are popular for in-home consumption.

Founded on a simple philosophy of good ethics is good business, McCain’s business and its Corporate Responsibility strategy is guided by its purpose of 'Be Good. Do Good'. As a responsible entity, McCain believes in celebrating real connections through delicious planet-friendly food while leveraging its ecosystem and partners to bring sustainable growth and positive change - today, tomorrow and for generations to come. Being one of the largest producers of French Fries and Potato Specialties across the world for six decades, McCain Foods’ constant endeavour is to reduce the impact on the planet, by producing delicious food in a sustainable and responsible manner. Company’s CSR strategy focuses on five key areas: Agriculture, Operations, Food, Communities and Employees.

PWR PWR