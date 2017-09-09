Mbappe scores on debut as PSG rout Metz in Ligue 1

Paris, Sep 9 (IANS) French teenage football sensation Kylian Mbappe found the target in his debut for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) as the Ligue 1 leaders eased past Metz 5-1 to register five wins from five matches.

The 18-year-old Mbappe joined PSG on a loan from defending champions Monaco hours before the transfer window closed, with a fee of reportedly 180 million euros ($216 million) after his one-season loan spell in the capital club, reports Xinhua news agency.

After coming back from international duty for France, he continued his in-form performance on Friday for his maiden goal for PSG in the 59th minute, also his first in the league this season.

Mbappe also saw his new attacking partners score en route to a comfortable road victory over the bottom-ranked side without a single point.

German international Julian Draxler of PSG forced Japanese goalkeeper Kawashima Eiji into a brilliant save 11 minutes into the game, before Edinson Cavani hit the post in the 22nd minute.

The drought didn't last long for PSG, as the Uruguayan striker collected Neymar's stitching cross to find the net on 31 minutes.

However, the visitors paid the price for their leaking defence just six minutes later. Mathieu Dossevi eased through PSG defenders and crossed from the right flank, making it quite comfortable for Emmanuel Riviere's header.

Riviere even got a chance of turning the tables early in the second half, while failing to convert a poor header clearance of goalkeeper Alphonse Areola.

The turning point arrived in the 56th minute, when Metz defender Benoit Assou-Ekotto was shown a red card for his tough foul on Mbappe, who scored three minutes later.

Neymar, who joined from Barcelona on a record fee of 222 million euros ($264 million), proved himself as he was left unmarked just beyond the penalty area in the 69th minute. The world's most expensive player fired a low shot for his fourth league goal.

Cavani recorded his second in the game for a seven-goal tally, setting himself among the leading scorers along with Monaco's Radamel Falcao. Lucas Moura capped the night with a shot with two minutes remaining, handing Metz their fifth straight loss.

Elsewhere on Friday, Lille and Bordeaux had to settle on a goalless draw.

--IANS

