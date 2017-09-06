Mbappe hints that problem with Monaco led him to sign with PSG

Paris, Sep 6 (IANS) France teenage forward Kylian Mbappe acknowledged on Wednesday that he had intended to stay at Monaco this football season, but something happened there that led him to change his mind and join Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) instead.

During his presentation at PSG, the 18-year-old preferred not to reveal to reporters what exactly happened, preferring to emphasise that he had great respect for Monaco Vice-President Vadim Vasilyev, who is responsible for sports management, reports Efe.

Mbappe reiterated that what happened was simple, but he would talk about it when the time comes.

However, Mbappe confirmed that vying for the Champions League title was a major goal for the season, and that he aspired to win many trophies with PSG, while he downplayed the value of his deal.

The French star added that it would be extraordinary to be able to play alongside Brazil forward Neymar, who recently joined PSG from Barcelona.

Mbappe, who scored his first goal for France against the Netherlands last week, said his move to PSG was also driven by the fact that the club was extremely ambitious.

PSG president Nasser al-Khelaifi said that Mbappe chose the French capital team, despite receiving offers from large European clubs, because Paris was his hometown, and PSG is in his heart.

PSG reached an agreement with top tier rivals Monaco on August 31 to sign Mbappe on loan for the 2017-2018 season with an option to make the arrangement permanent for 180 million euros ($214 million).

Mbappe, regarded as one of the sport's rising stars, scored 21 goals last season to help Monaco win the Ligue 1 title.

