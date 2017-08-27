Mayweather defeats McGregor to remain undefeated

Las Vegas, Aug 27 (IANS) Floyd Mayweather Jr. extended his career record to 50 unbeaten bouts here when he defeated Conor McGregor, the Irish mixed martial arts fighter making his boxing debut.

In a highly anticipated fight, Mayweather, who came out of a two-year retirement and is widely considered the best boxer of his generation, demonstrated his class and wealth of experience by outlasting his opponent to secure a 10th round win by technical knockout on Saturday night, reports Efe.

The victory means Mayweather, the American former five-weight world champion, surpasses boxing legend Ricky Marciano's all-time record of 49-0.

Despite all the hype during the chaotic build-up to what was expected to be the richest fight ever, the bout never lived up to the expectations many had placed on it.

Boxing experts had widely dismissed the event as a mere money making spectacle and the gulf in class between the two opponents soon became obvious.

Mayweather, 40, let McGregor take the first three rounds, sizing up the UFC champion before gradually taking control of proceedings and wearing the Irishman down, settling the contest in the 10th round.

Mayweather announced his retirement immediately after the fight and praised McGregor's effort.

"I chose the right dance partner for my last dance ... this was my final fight,

"He's a lot better than I thought he was (...) he used different angles. But I was the better man (...) It was our gameplan to take our time and take him out down the stretch," he added.

McGregor, for his part, praised his opponent's class and experience.

"I took the early rounds. He's composed. He's not that fast, he's not that powerful - but boy is he composed," he said.

While Mayweather will pocket at least $100 million with the win, McGregor, 29, will get $30 million.

Those figures could increase significantly depending on their earnings from pay-per-view television sales.

