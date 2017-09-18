Mayoral, Bale correct Real Madrid's course with win over Real Sociedad

San Sebastian (Spain), Sep 18 (IANS) Borja Mayoral and Gareth Bale scored as Real Madrid corrected their erratic course with a 3-1 victory over Real Sociedad in La Liga.

With the win at Anoeta Stadium here, the Madrid team is four points behind Barcelona in the standings, reports Efe.

Mayoral, whom coach Zinedine Zidane started on Sunday, got the scoring going in the 19th minute for Los Merengues. And then Sociedad defender Kevin Rodrigues got his team even nine minutes later by blasting one past capital goaltender Keylor Navas but also scored an own goal seven minutes later, leaving the score at 2-1 at the half, reports Efe.

In the second period, Madrid maintained their dominance and it was Bale who handed the team its third goal in the 60th minute.

Marcos Asensio had a late goal reversed for Madrid after being called offside, but replays showed that the decision was a mistaken call by the referees.

The match was played before some 25,000 fans, including a large number who favoured the visitors.

Play was halted for some minutes when one of the camera operators located near the southern goal was injured and had to be removed on a stretcher.

Sunday's match was the last of Cristiano Ronaldo's five-game suspension, and thus the capital squad, in all likelihood, will be able to count on his services in their Wednesday contest at home against Real Betis.

--IANS

gau/dg