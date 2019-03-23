Mayawati calls Modi greeting Pakistan PM cheating

Lucknow, March 23 (IANS) Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Saturday described Prime Minister Narendra Modi's greeting to his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan on the occasion of their National Day as "cheating" and accused him of double speak for votes.

"On one hand, for vote bank politics several statements were made against Pakistan and strict public stand was taken. But on the other hand, a secret letter is sent to Pakistan Prime Minister. (Is) such act by Modi to cheat 130 crore people correct? People need to remain alert," she tweeted.

Her remarks came a day after Khan claimed that Modi greeted him on their National Day following weeks of heightened tension between India and Pakistan triggered by the Pulwama terror attack.

"Received message from PM Modi: 'I extend my greetings and best wishes to the people of Pakistan on the National Day of Pakistan. It is time that people of the sub-continent work together for a democratic, peaceful, progressive and prosperous region, in an atmosphere free of terror and violence'," the former cricketer-turned-politician tweeted.

Khan's tweet came on a day when the Indian government boycotted Pakistan's National Day event in Delhi and the Indian High Commissioner in Islamabad also announced that he would not be attending the event there.

Pakistan National Day is celebrated on March 23 every year to mark the Lahore Resolution.

--IANS

