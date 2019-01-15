Mayawati asks for this special gift from SP- BSP leaders

Mayawati, on her 63rd birthday, said her biggest gift would be for workers of BSP and SP to put their past bitterness behind and ensure victory in Uttar Pradesh in the national election, as India's largest state will also decide who will be the next prime minister. "This year my birthday is being celebrated very close to the Lok Sabha elections. SP and BSP have put aside their interests to oust BJP from UP." Urging both party leaders to forget past differences in the interest of the country, the UP supremo continued, "this will be the best birthday gift for me."