Maya Academy of Advanced Cinematics (MAAC) Inaugurates a New Centre in Kalkaji, New Delhi

Kalkaji is one of the largest centers for MAAC in North India with a game zone and Pre-production set-up among other features in the training facility • Centre to support the growing demand for careers in Animation, VFX and Gaming in New Delhi • Exciting Workshops/Sessions conducted by the Industry Experts Maya Academy of Advanced Cinematics (MAAC), the media & entertainment vocational training brand of Aptech Limited, inaugurates a new center in Kalkaji, New Delhi. MAAC is a dominant leader and a forerunner in the high-end 3D animation & VFX training. The new centre in Kalkaji, New Delhi is one of the largest MAAC centres in North India sprawling across 6000 sq. ft for its training facility. The centre has a dedicated game zone, chroma setup, audio and video editing sections, pre-production set up, placement department, art gallery and more within the premises which makes this centre one-of-a-kind and highly engaging. Business Partners Mr.MadhavOjha and Mr. Raman Sharma's 'MAAC Kalkaji' was inaugurated on 3rd of August by Ms.Atishi Marlena, member of Delhi Legislative Assembly in the presence of senior management from Aptech Limited.

Other special guests included Mr.Abhinandan Ghosh, Art Director, Lakshya Digital; Mr.Manpreet Singh, Creative Specialist, Zee Media Corp. Ltd. who is also a MAAC Alumni and Mr. Hitesh Kumar, CEO and Chief Creative Director, Splat Studio.

YouTube Link: youtu.be/XxnCICfn328.

New Delhi has always been a strong educational hub with a robust state-of-the-art infrastructure. There is no dearth of opportunities for the young pursuers to learn new age exciting courses in 3D Animation, VFX, Multimedia, Graphic & Web Designing, from the leading experts of the industry. MAAC conducted an exciting workshop on the latest trends and developments in the industry aimed at educating young aspirants about the various career opportunities and infinite possibilities the M&E industry has to offer.

MAAC is one among the most successful brands of Aptech Limited and has delivered thousands of skilled workforce in the growing media and entertainment Industry. The brand is well established in the capital city and is looking to grow its footprint. The media and entertainment sector is said to reach around 3 lakh crores by 2024. In fact, the growth of AVGC sector within M&E industry is even faster that is around 29%. According to a report by Boston Consulting Group and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), it is also said that India’s animation and VFX sector can grab up to 25% of the global market share by 2025.

Dr. Anil Pant, Managing Director and CEO, Aptech Limited said, “MAAC has had a strong presence in Delhi-NCR; we have trained over thousands of students from the state. Despite the pandemic, we have placed over 1000 students from MAAC in the salary median of Rs. 27,000 going as high as Rs. 65,000 per month for the profiles of animators, VFX artists & motion graphics artists. Our business partners - Raman Sharma and MadhavOjha have been a part of MAAC family for years and together we have had a fruitful association. We are confident that this center will contribute tremendously to the growing AVGC industry.” He further added, “The kind of growth AVGC sector is witnessing despite the given circumstances, says a lot about the future of this industry. From 2015 to 2019 animation, VFX has grown 17 percent that is, 0.5 billion to 1.3 billion. This sector has the potential to create 75,000-1,20,000 jobs in next 5 years, maybe more given that many states are now actively promoting AVGC. MAAC delivers high quality training with strong industry connect and placement assistance. In fact, courtesy our recent strategic partnership with Vancouver Centre for Entertainment & Arts, we are offering MAAC students an opportunity to seek career progression - an Advanced International Diploma from Vancouver CEA through a pathway facility.” Mr.MadhavOjha& Raman Sharma, Business Partners, MAAC Kalkaji jointly said, “MAAC is a well-established brand with years of expertise and excellent placement records. With the brand’s legacy & pedagogy, combined with our vision and excellent infrastructure that we have put in place for this centre, we are confident that this new addition in Kalkaji will be prosperous for us, the brand and of course our future prospects. New Delhi is a pool of talented youngsters with creative capabilities eager to make a career in the burgeoning media & entertainment industry and we are very excited to see all of this working out well.” With the addition of this centre, the brand - Maya Academy of Advanced Cinematics (MAAC) has more than 130 centers across the country. In order to cater to the growing need of animators in various segments, the centre will offer advanced cinematic courses in animation, visual effects and multimedia. Some of the flagship courses such as – AD3D EDGE, ADMD, VFX Plus, Max Pro and Maya Pro will be available at the centre.

Centre Details: Block B, Ground Floor, 8 Balaji Estate, Guru Ravidas Marg, Kalkaji, New Delhi – 110019 (Balaji Estate, Kalkaji is the landmark) About Aptech Limited With over three decades of strong experience in the vocational skill training and non-formal academic curriculum based training programs, Aptech Limited is a pioneer in the non-formal vocational training business in the country with a significant global presence. Ever since its commencement in 1986 and with a current presence in total over 800 centres globally, Aptech Limited has effectively ventured into diverse sectors ranging from IT training, media & entertainment, retail & aviation, beauty & wellness, banking & finance, pre-school segment amongst others. Aptech Limited has successfully trained students, professionals, universities & corporates through its two main streams of business- Individual training and Enterprise Business Group.

Under Individual Training, Aptech offers career and professional training through its multi brands - Aptech Computer Education, Arena Animation & Maya Academy of Advanced Cinematics (both in Animation & Multimedia), Lakmé Academy powered by Aptech (beauty & grooming), Aptech Hardware & Networking Academy, Aptech Aviation & Hospitality Academy, Aptech English Learning Academy, Aptech International Pre-school amongst others.

Enterprise business includes Training and Assessment Solutions for Corporates & Institutions (Aptech Training Solutions, Aptech Assessment & Testing Solutions). Aptech Limited has been recognized as a Great Place to Work (2017 & 2019) won the Golden Peacock National Training Award (2019) and appraised at Maturity Level 5 of People Capability Maturity Model (PCMM) in the year 2020. For further information, please visit: www.aptech-worldwide.com.

About Maya Academy of Advanced Cinematics (MAAC) Maya Academy of Advanced Cinematics (MAAC) is India’s leading training institute for high-end 3D Animation and Visual Effects. Founded in 2001 & a major brand of Aptech Ltd., MAAC has trained over lakhs of students, worldwide. It has in total over 130 centers globally with cutting-edge infrastructure in over 65+ cities.

MAAC offers industry relevant career courses on 3D Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Multimedia, Filmmaking, Broadcast, VR & AR. MAAC courses are thoughtfully designed to provide students thorough insights about the dynamics of the industry. It provides real-life training environment to students, backed by excellent faculty, world-class infrastructure, and the latest technical tools.

MAAC students are placed across all domains of the Media & Entertainment industry in India & overseas. With our job-ready courses, MAAC students are placed in leading production houses and studios such as MPC, Prime Focus, DNEG, Amazon, Redchillies VFX, Accenture, DQ Entertainment, Green Gold Animation, Technicolor, NDTV, IBN7, NY VFXwaala and Cosmos Maya amongst others.

For further information, please visit: www.maacindia.com/Default.aspx.

Image 01: Ms.Atishi Marlena, member of Delhi Legislative Assembly inaugurating MAAC Centre in Kalkaji Image 02: Dr. Anil Pant, MD & CEO Aptech Limited with Ms.Atishi Marlena at the launch