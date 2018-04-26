May increase contract list, Mosaddek, Liton to be included: BCB boss

Kolkata, April 26 (IANS) Hot on the heels of Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) slashing the number of centrally contracted cricketers, its president, Nazmul Hassan, said on Thursday the gates are open for as many as 50 players come under the umbrella "purely based on performance".

"We have broadened the contract system. There won't be any fixed number of players in the central contract list.

"It will be on the basis of performance. Whoever will do well, will be included in the central contract. It was 16 last year but now it could be 50. It's open but now it depends purely on performance," Hassan told IANS in an interaction on the sidelines of the five-day ICC quarterly meeting here.

The BCB had earlier axed the likes of Soumya Sarkar, Mosaddek Hossain, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Imrul Kayes, Taskin Ahmed and Sabbir Rahman from the coveted list of 10 centrally contracted players.

This was done after Bangladesh's average performance in 2017 compared to the relative highs of 2015 and 2016.

The unchanged salary too indicated how much the board rated their performance.

Apart from the five senior players, the BCB included Taijul Islam, Mominul Haque, Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain and Mehidy Hasan among the contracted cricketers for 2018.

Hassan had said then that three more players will be included by the board later. Asked whether there is any update, he named Mosaddek and wicketkeeper batsman Liton Das among the players who could make a comeback into the fold.

"Some of the players like Mosaddek and Liton Das have been doing well and could be included in the list," he revealed.

Soumya was perhaps the most significant name cut from this year's salary list.

He started 2017 with a string of Test fifties but in the year's marquee event - the ICC Champions Trophy - he averaged 8.50 in four matches.

He was poor against Australia at home and in South Africa, being subsequently dropped for Tests and ODIs against Sri Lanka earlier this year. He retained his T20 spot, though he averaged just 10.00 in the Nidahas Trophy.

Bangladesh are also looking for a head coach for the national cricket team since October, after former Sri Lankan opener Chandika Hathurusingha stepped down.

Quizzed about rumours that former South Africa opener Gary Kirsten could take over as a team consultant for an extended period, Hassan said they are in talks with India's 2011 World Cup winning coach but added they could have multiple coaches.

"We have shortlisted a few names. We cannot disclose them as they are involved with other teams in some capacity. The contract will be of two years, up to the World Cup.

"It will be a combination. We can also go for multiple coaches. He may not be full time, but there will be a full time coach as well.

"We are in talks with him (Gary Kirsten). I cannot reveal more," Hassan said.

Bangladesh will be part of the ICC Test Championship in the next Future Tours Programme (FTP) cycle from 2019-2023. Hassan said there are matches against India but could not tell about bilateral series between the neighbouring countries.

"We will be playing against India in the ICC Test Championship. India always supports us."

