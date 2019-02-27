Maxwell's ton helps Australia beat India by 7 wickets

Bengaluru, Feb 27 (IANS) Glenn Maxwell cracked a brilliant unbeaten century as Australia beat India by seven wickets in the second and final T20 international match here on Wednesday to clinch the two-match series 2-0.

Maxwell (113 off 55; 7x4, 9x6) took the Indian bowlers to the cleaners as his team, chasing 191 for victory, posted 194/3 in 19.4 overs.

India, riding skipper Virat Kohli's unbeatean 72, had put up 190/4 in 20 overs.

Brief scores: India 190/4 (Virat Kohli 72 not out, KL Rahul 47; Jason Behrendorff 1/17) Australia 194/3 (Glenn Maxwell 113, Darcy Short 40; Vijay Shankar 2/38)

--IANS

dm/vd