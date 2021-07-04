Maximum temperature settles at 39.8 deg C in Delhi

New Delhi, Jul 4 (PTI) The national capital on Sunday recorded a maximum temperature of 39.8 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal, the India Meteorological Department said here.

The minimum temperature in the city settled at 26.2 degrees Celsius, and the relative humidity was recorded at 68 per cent, it said.

The weather office said the city was likely to see partly cloudy skies with the possibility of thunder and lightning on Monday. The minimum and the maximum temperatures will be settling around 27 and 40 degrees Celsius respectively, it added.

Delhi's air quality was in the moderate category on Sunday morning. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 6.05 pm stood at 137.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe. PTI NIT IJT IJT