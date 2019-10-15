Maximum sacrificed jawans are from Haryana, BJP can't teach us nationalism: Jannayak Janta Party leader

Jannayak Janta Party leader Dushyant Chautala stirred a controversy through his latest remarks. He said, "BJP can't teach nationalism to Haryana. Among those who sacrificed lives for India, maximum are probably from Haryana. 'Shayad jitne jawan hamare border ki suraksha mein shaheed huye itne toh shayad Gujarat ke jawan aaj tak Army mein bharti bhi nahi huye honge'." He further added, "There is no village in Haryana which has no martyr. We are proud of this land that made us strong for this country. Every 10th jawan at the border, be it China border or Pakistan border is a jawan from Haryana."