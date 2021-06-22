Max temperature settles at 35 deg C in Delhi

New Delhi, Jun 22 (PTI) The mercury in the national capital on Tuesday settled at 35 degree Celsius, with moderate humidity in air.

The relative humidity was recorded at 49 per cent, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The mercury had risen by several notches in the morning with the minimum temperature settling at 32.6 degrees Celsius.

According to the IMD website, the maximum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 35 degrees Celsius at night.

The minimum temperature recorded at Safdarjung Observatory here, considered the official reading of the city, was 32.6 degrees Celsius in the morning, with a relative humidity of 61 per cent.

The weatherman has forecast east-northwesterly winds for late Tuesday.

On Monday, the minimum temperature had stood at 25.5 degrees Celsius, while the maximum settled at 37.4 degrees Celsius, according to the IMD. PTI KND CK