Max temperature settles at 35 deg C in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 10 (PTI) The mercury in the national capital settled at 35 degree Celsius on Tuesday, officials said.

The relative humidity was recorded at 59 per cent, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Mercury had risen by a notches in the national capital in the morning, with the minimum temperature settling at 28.8 degrees Celsius, officials said.

The relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 79 per cent, according to the IMD.

The minimum temperature on Monday had settled at 25.1 degrees Celsius, while the maximum was recorded at 33.4 degrees Celsius, a notche above the season's average.

On Tuesday, the maximum temperature stood at 35 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

The weatherman has forecast south-southwesterly winds.