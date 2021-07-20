Max temp likely to settle at 33 Deg C in Delhi; light rains expected

New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI) Mercury rose by a few notches in the national capital on Tuesday, with the minimum temperature settling at 27.2 degrees Celsius, officials said.

The city received an average of 69.6 mm of rainfall till 8:30 am, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

On Monday, Delhi had recorded a minimum temperature of 24.2 degrees Celsius, and a high of 26.5 degrees Celsius, eight notches below the normal.

The maximum temperature on Tuesday is likely to be around 33 degrees Celsius.

After much delay, monsoon arrived in the national capital on July 12 as the city received showers bringing relief to people from the sweltering heat.

Since then, the capital city is getting spells of showers almost every day.

The minimum temperature on Tuesday morning was recorded at 27.2 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

However, the relative humidity was at a high of 96 per cent in the morning.

'Monsoon has arrived in Delhi, although after much delay. It was initially expected to hit here late June,' an IMD official said.

The rainfall recorded at various observatories were -- Safdarjung (69.6 mm); Palam (99.3 mm); Lodhi Road (62 mm); Ayanagar (51.6 mm); Ridge (58 mm). Readings of Safdarjung Observatory are considered the official readings for the city.

The weatherman has forecast generally cloudy sky with light rains and thundershowers later in the day. PTI KND ANB ANB