Max Life to hire 1 lakh agent advisors in next three years

New Delhi, Nov 29 (IANS) Max Life Insurance will hire more than one lakh agent advisors over the next three years to strengthen its agency business.

"Max Life Insurance has 289 office units across the country, and as per the company strategy, its agency office footprint is expected to expand to 350 offices by next financial year," the company said in a statement.

"To further strengthen its agency distribution channel, the company also plans to hire more than one lakh agent advisors over the next three years."

Further, the company has formed a 'knowledge partnership' with former executives of New York Life to strengthen its agency channel in India.

"As part of this partnership, Max Life is partnering with former executives of New York Life to share insights and best practices to help Max Life drive efficiency in agency distribution," the statement said.

According to the company: "This collaboration with the former executives of New York Life will help drive Max Life's core strategy to further strengthen its agency channel, as part of its overall strategy to significantly enhance the share of business via its proprietary business channels."

