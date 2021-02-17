Max Learning Ventures Partners with Finland Education Firm, Concludes First Batch of ECE Training

New Delhi, India (NewsVoir) Learning Matters by Max Learning Ventures Limited has signed an agreement for Early Childhood Education and Care (ECEC) training with Finland International Education (FINE). Under this agreement, Learning Matters concluded their first batch of training on 10th Feb, that was attended by educators from private and government institutions along with parents wishing to avail this learning opportunity.

Finnish ECEC is globally recognized for its pedagogical development and academic research. FINE, a member of the Finnish National Education export initiative is excited about this ground-breaking agreement with Max Learning Ventures in India.

Learning Matters and Finland International Education have co-created a progressive programme “Foundations of Early Childhood Learning” that combines their years of expertise and experience in early childhood education. This course benefits early childhood educators and anyone interested in the development of young children. The course gives both theoretical and practical exposure to participants along with valuable strategies and tools for effective learning and teaching. This offering is very distinct as it focusses on elements such as rights of children and the role of environment among others that are much needed in today’s early childhood education space.

“This agreement is an important step for our company in the area of teacher training for Early Childhood Education and Care development in India. The pandemic offered a huge potential to both our companies to collaborate on an online initiative. We are very pleased with the 3-month pilot course and we believe it was a huge success. We are looking forward to our next chapter with Learning Matters,” Johan Storgård, CEO at Finland International Education joyfully explains.

“Learning Matters is thrilled to collaborate with FINE to offer cutting edge training in the crucial understanding of childhood and the early years, as now also mandated by the Indian National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. We have curated and adapted this program based on our expertise and years of experience in India,” Sonya Philip, M.Ed., Co-founder of Max Learning Ventures, India.

Due to the pandemic the training sessions will be conducted online with the resolve of future face-to-face training to follow. The plan for this partnership is to begin with conducting workshops and training programmes within the New Delhi National Capital Region (NCR) at Learning Matters’ facilities and offer internships with a possibility of placement within the Group.

“The importance of the early years cannot be underestimated. We hope that many participants in India will join and avail of this opportunity to learn and promote key tools for lifelong learning in young children!” says Reetta Jukkara, Head of Pedagogy at Finland International Education.

The online training course duration is for 3 months with 2 weekly sessions.

“The Indian early childhood education arena offers great opportunities for curating a better tomorrow. Partnering with FINE, we are confident that we can bring and deliver developmentally appropriate early childhood teacher training programmes to India. This agreement between Max Learning Ventures and Finland International Education is a start to an extensive cooperation between the two firms for developing diverse educational solutions,” says Parmvir Singh, Business Head at Max Learning Ventures.

Learning Matters by Max Learning Ventures, India Max Learning Ventures Limited (MLV), has a presence in the early childhood education (ECE) arena through Learning Matters which was established in 2005. As an entrepreneurial venture by the founders of the leading Indian conglomerate Max Group, MLV is an innovative establishment that seeks to address the educational needs of all children and works in 3 areas.

• a progressive early years, play-based, child-centered programme • an academic intervention and enrichment programme for school aged children • impactful professional development for educators, child specialists and parents Our philosophy stems from our innate belief in children as strong, capable, and creative learners. Joyful learning is fundamental to our belief and we also believe that the teacher’s role is to be a collaborator and facilitator in the learning journey of children while being committed to their own life-long learning.

For over decades, Max Group businesses have had well-entrenched positions in their respective categories and are recognized for their unmatched service standards, especially in the business of Life. From saving lives to improving quality of lives and now shaping lives, Max Group has always focused on making lives better through their values of Sevabhav, Excellence, and Credibility.

Max Group focusses on building and leveraging relationships with the best in the world in its relentless pursuit of excellence. The alliance with FINE to offer bespoke training programmes catering to the Indian ECE landscape is one such step in that direction.

For more information, please visit www.learningmatters.co.

You can also contact Parmvir Singh, Business Head, Email: parmvir.singh@maxlearningventures.com Tel. +91 760 036 60 30 Finland International Education Finland Education International is a privately-owned company, with its foundation created by a Finnish team of education experts already in 2016 and founded in 2019. The main services are kindergarten licensees including lesson plans, learning environment design and teacher - and management training. The focus is on international growth and the company is already active in several countries around the world. The recently signed agreement marks the entry into the Indian ECEC market.

With the FINE Pedagogical methods, such as the phenomenon and play-based learning, children learn about the world around them, in a child-centered manner. The FINE Theme Bank with over 400 lesson plans help the teachers implement the pedagogy in their work. With FINE Pedagogy children learn, not only the academic skills, but especially the skills they need throughout their lives.

The Indian Kindergarten Teachers attending the “Foundations of Early Childhood Learning” online training program learn about the FINE & Learning Matters pedagogical methods as well as in-depth knowledge of the world famous Finnish pedagogical ECEC philosophy.

For more information, please visit www.fineducation.fi.

