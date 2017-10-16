Mauro Icardi’s Hat-trick Inspires Inter Milan to Beat AC Milan 3-1 in Sunday Derby

New Delhi: In a thrilling derby game on Sunday, Inter Milan edged out AC Milan 3-2 courtesy a stunning hat-trick from Mauro Icardi. He played a cat and mouse game with AC Milan as after securing a 1-0 lead, Inter were pegged back. Suso made it 1-1 as Icardi scored again to have his team […]

New Delhi: In a thrilling derby game on Sunday, Inter Milan edged out AC Milan 3-2 courtesy a stunning hat-trick from Mauro Icardi. He played a cat and mouse game with AC Milan as after securing a 1-0 lead, Inter were pegged back.

Suso made it 1-1 as Icardi scored again to have his team edge ahead. Then Giacomo Bonaventura made it 2-2 for Milan before Icardi netted again to have Inter go ahead for the third time in the match.

Vincenzo Montella, manager of Milan, is understandably under the pump after losing the high-profile derby. He was quoted to be saying by Express.co.uk after the game, “I know my position, I know risks are part of my job but the club have always showed they trust me.”

He added, “I know the results are not there, but the club have faith in me. (Danilo) D’Ambrosio was smart, he let himself fell down, (Ricardo) Rodriguez didn’t grab his shirt. It’s a hard decision to make in the 90th minute, I accept it but I played football and I know how strong a challenge can be, I don’t understand why the referee didn’t ask for the help from home (referring to a possible VAR check).”