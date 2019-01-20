Mauritius PM Pravind Kumar Jugnauth arrives in India

Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Kumar Jugnauth arrived in India on Sunday. He will be in the country from January 20-28. After spending a day in the capital, he is scheduled to leave for Varanasi on Monday. During his more than a week-long visit, Jugnauth will hold talks with the various leaders and attend the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Varanasi. During the visit, the Mauritius Prime Minister will also call on President Ram Nath Kovind. He is also schedule to visit Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj.