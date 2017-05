Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth received a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi on Saturday. Later, PM Jugnauth also paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.PM Pravind Jugnauth, who is on a three-day visit to India, will hold delegation level talks with his counterpart Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.