Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Kumar Jugnauth met President Pranab Mukherjee at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Saturday evening. Earlier in the day, India and Mauritius exchanged five Memorandum of Understandings. Both the countries agreed to cooperate in stepping up vigil against conventional and non-conventional threats in the Indian Ocean. Kumar also had a meeting with Vice President Hamid Ansari and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.