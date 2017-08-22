Mauritius hold St. Kitts & Nevis in Tri-Nation football clash

Mumbai, Aug 22 (IANS) Mauritius missed chances and conceded a goal in the dying minutes to draw 1-1 against St. Kitts & Nevis in the second match of the Tri-Nation International football series at the Mumbai Football Arena here on Tuesday.

Mauritius opened the scoring in the 19th minute with Jean Sarah heading Balisson's cross right through the goalkeeper's hands to take the lead.

The equaliser for St. Kitts & Nevis came in the 87th minute with Kimaree Rogers putting it past the rushing goalkeeper.

Hosts India will look to find their second successive win in the tournament when they lock horns against St. Kitts & Nevis here on Thursday in the third match of the series.

--IANS

sam/pur/bg