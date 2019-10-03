Mauritians will always be grateful to India for development projects: Mauritian PM

Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth at the joint inaugural of Metro Express and ENT Hospital Projects in Mauritius through Video Conference thanked Prime Minister Modi for his support in implementing projects. Mauritian PM said, "Without India's support and assistance we would never have progressed so quickly in implementing not only metro express project but also projects such as New ENT Hospital that we relaunched few moments ago. Iske liye Maurities ki janta humesha Bharat ka abhari rahegi."