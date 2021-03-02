Mature Love Story 'ITTAR' Helmed by National Award Winning Director Veena Bakshi, goes on Floor April 2021

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India(NewsVoir) Fortunate are those, whom life affords another chance at happiness. A middle-aged couple finds strange comfort in each other, but love at this age is not easy. You can battle the world, but how will you battle the conflict within.

Presenting ‘ITTAR’, Produced by TanujBhramar and Karan Singh of Triforce Cinema and Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., a new age production house with a track record, that includes an award-winning film ‘Barah X Barah‘ which is currently winning over audiences at film festivals in India & Internationally.

‘ITTAR’ is a mature love story, Written and Directed by the National Award winning Director of ‘The Coffin Maker’, Veena Bakshi. The movie brings together powerhouse of talent on the big screen with the return of effervescent Deepak Tijori as the male lead, ably paired with the enormously talented National Award-Winning actor Rituparna Sengupta (Dahan,1997) ‘ITTAR’ will be shot by National Award Winning Cinematographer Mahesh Aney, (Swades, 2005) while the Sound Design will be done by three time National Award Winner Bishwadeep Chatterjee (Madras Cafe, Bajirao Mastani, URI: The surgical Strike, 2013/2015/2018). Sync Sound for ‘ITTAR’ will be helmed by Nihar Ranjan Samal who bagged the national award for (Madras Cafe, 2013) and the film will be edited by Irene Dhar Malik, who won her National Award for Editing for Celluloid Man in 2012.

6 National Award winners, 1 film… ‘ITTAR’. The movie goes on floor in April 2021.

Image: Producers Karan Singh and TanujBhramar with Director Veena Bakshi