Mattu Removed as Srinagar Mayor After Losing No Confidence Motion

Junaid Azim Mattu was on Tuesday, 16 June removed as the mayor of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) mayor after reportedly losing a no-confidence motion moved against him 42-70.

In a series of tweets following his defeat, Mattu alleged that the proceedings were “BJP-engineered, orchestrated and backed”.

Didn’t want to speak about technical realities of today’s floor test in SMC and it’s result but the record needs to be set straight about @JKNC_’s exclusive and facilitatory role in ensuring the success of the BJP-engineered, orchestrated and backed ‘No Confidence Motion’:



— Junaid Azim Mattu (@Junaid_Mattu) June 16, 2020

2. This is the second ‘No Confidence Motion’ against @JKPC_ by the BJP in six months! The architects, engineers, allies and players more or less remained the same. The strategy - to seemlessly bring together BJP and NC also remained the same.



— Junaid Azim Mattu (@Junaid_Mattu) June 16, 2020

Deputy Mayor Pervez Qadri had called a special session of SMC’s General Council at the Banquet Hall at 11:00 am on Tuesday for putting to test councillor Waheed Dar’s no-confidence motion against the Mayor Junaid Mattu.

IANS reported that councillors belonging to National Conference (NC) and some independents also voted against Mattu. NC vice president and former CM Omar Abdullah had earlier reportedly said that NC would not along with BJP in the voting process against Mattu.

The dissidents against Mattu were led by former SMC Deputy Mayor, Sheikh Imran. PTI reported that a series of meetings were held at his residence.

Mattu had sought dismissal of the no-trust motion on the grounds that an identical motion against him had failed on 26 December 2019 as well as citing social distancing guidelines. However, it was in vain as alternate arrangements were made for the trust vote.

Congress with 17 councillors had also issued a whip asking members not to participate in the no-confidence proceedings.

(With inputs from IANS and PTI)

