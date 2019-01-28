Matter of pride for me to receive Padma Shri from President of India: Actor Manoj Bajpayee

After being chosen for the country's fourth highest civilian award-Padma Shri, speaking to ANI on Monday, the National Award winning Actor Manoj Bajpayee said, "It is a matter of pride for an ordinary citizen like me to receive such award from the President of India. Still, it seems that I am just doing my beginning in the film industry. I feel immense pride in receiving such an honour because it makes you realise that you have definitely done something great."