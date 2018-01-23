Matter of pride that Indian PM came to WEF after 20 years: Shah Rukh Khan in Davos

Ace Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan received a Crystal Award at World Economic Forum in Davos for his work towards women and children rights. Talking about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech at the plenary session of WEF 2018, the actor said that Prime Minister pointed out Globalisation is losing sheen and India can become hub of bringing it back, a lot of good points. It's a matter of pride for all Indians that an Indian Prime Minister came to World Economic Forum after 20 years, he added.