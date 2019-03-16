Matter of Masood Azhar will be resolved: Chinese Ambassador to India Luo Zhaohui

While speaking to ANI on the matter of Masood Azhar during Holi celebrations at Chinese Embassy in Delhi today, Chinese Ambassador to India Luo Zhaohui said, "After Wuhan summit last year, the two way cooperation is on the right track, on fast track. We are satisfied with this cooperation and also optimistic about the future." "This matter (Masood Azhar on United Nations Security Council 1267 Sanctions Committee list) will be resolved; this is only a technical hold, which means there is time for continued consultations. It will be resolved believe me," he added." "Regarding Masood Azhar we fully understand and we fully believe this matter. We understand India's concerns and are optimistic this matter will be resolved," he further stated.