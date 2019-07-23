'It is a matter of happiness': Farooq Abdullah on President Trump's claims on Kashmir mediation
Former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday congratulated PM Modi after Donald Trump claimed that PM Modi asked the former to mediate Kashmir issue and said, "It is a matter of happiness that when PM Modi talked to Trump, he had told him that Kashmir issue is complex and if there can be some help it would be good. I congratulate Modi, he too wants to use everything to solve this issue that is creating tensions between India and Pakistan."