Matos steps down as Indian Arrows coach

New Delhi, July 18 (IANS) The All India Football Federation's (AIFF) developmental team Indian Arrows' coach Luis Norton de Matos, who also guided India during last years FIFA U-17 World Cup, stepped down from his post citing personal reasons on Wednesday.

In a letter to AIFF, Matos expressed his inability to continue owing to a combination of exigencies on the personal front and an aggravated knee injury that necessitated Matos' family to stay together in Portugal.

Apart from the India U-17 team and Indian Arrows, Matos was also involved with the national U-19 squad.

"Certain personal reasons, chiefly the health-related issues of my parents have made it difficult for me to continue in the position of head coach, Indian Arrows and stay far away from Europe for the entire season. Hence, with deep regret I have decided to step down as the head coach of the Indian Arrows, India's U-19 national team," Matos wrote.

"I like to thank AIFF for providing me the opportunity to work with the National youth team. I thank my staff, my players and wish them the best in their careers.

"Once my personal issues settle down I shall be more than happy to contribute in future as and when I can. I have deep affection and love towards India and Indian football and wish AIFF good luck for future," he stated.

AIFF General Secretary Kushal Das thanked Matos for his support and contribution to Indian football.

"On behalf of AIFF we thank Luis Matos for his guidance, support and contribution to Indian Football. We hope his personal issues including the injury get sorted out soon and wish him and his family all the best and good health," he added.

