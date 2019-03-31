Match Recap: CSK Hold Nerves After Dhoni Show To Notch Third Win

Chennai Super Kings rode a valiant innings by skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni and dominated with both bat and ball to defeat Rajasthan Royals by eight runs in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match in Chennai on Sunday.

Batting first, Chennai posted a challenging 175/5, powered by Dhoni's undefeated 75 which rescued the hosts from a difficult situation.

The Chennai bowlers then put in a disciplined effort to restrict Rajasthan Royals to 167/8.

Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir and Dwayne Bravo claimed two wickets each.

Earlier, despite some early blows, Dhoni's fighting knock (75) off 46 balls helped Chennai reach a respectable total while Suresh Raina and Dwayne Bravo also chipped in with 36 and 27 runs respectively.

For Rajasthan, Jofra Archer was the pick of the bowlers with two wickets while Jaydev Unadkat and Ben Stokes picked up a wicket each.

(With inputs from IANS)

