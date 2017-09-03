Will match up with the expectations of PM Modi: Dharmendra Pradhan, Naqvi

After being promoted to Cabinet rank, Dharmendra Pradhan said that he is grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will work to make India a leading nation by 2022. He further said he is obliged to all the members of party and senior leadership, who considered him for capable to this position. Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, who was also elevated in the Cabinet reshuffle held on Sunday, said that he will carry his duties honestly. He further added that he will match up with the expectations of PM Modi.