Match against India is an opportunity to show we are better than earlier performances: Afghanistan's Rashid Khan

Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan said that team's match against India will be an opportunity to show team's performance. Speaking to ANI, Khand said, "We had good preparation for World Cup. We played badly but we hadn't played a single ODI in past 4 years. We are equal as per the talent, we only lack experience. Match against India will be an opportunity to show we are better than how we performed in earlier matches." India will take on Afghanistan in Southampton on Saturday.