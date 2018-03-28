Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar inspires Mumbai school students

Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar visited Guru Govind Singh T High School in Mumbai and interacted with students and teachers. The school is one of the educational institutes to receive funds from Tendulkar through a government scheme for construction and upgradation of the classrooms. Tendulkar interacted with students and told them it was important to strike a balance between studies and playing sports. He also gifted them cricket bats and footballs. Tendulkar has been advocating and working for better educational institutes in every part of the country for several years now. Literacy levels in India have steadily risen over the past decades as the economy expanded and greater emphasis was placed on education. While 79 percent of India's rural men are literate, the rate for women is only 59 percent, according to official data.