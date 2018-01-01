Massive traffic jam in Central Delhi due to New Year's day rush

The vehicles in Central Delhi area of India Gate, Mandi House and Tilak Marg have witnessed massive traffic due to huge gathering of people on the occasion of New Year. More than one Lakh people gathered at the India Gate to celebrate the occasion. Large number of people flocked temples, Gurudwaras to seek blessings. An ambulance was also spotted stuck in traffic jam at Mandi House. Motorists claimed that usual distance of 15-20 minutes took them more than an hour to cover.