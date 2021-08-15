Massive Infra Push: PM Modi Announces Rs 100 Lakh Crore 'Gati Shakti Master Plan' For Economic Growth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday unfurled the Tricolour to mark the nation's 75th Independence Day at the historic Red Fort.

In his address to the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort, he touched upon a range of topics -- the Covid-19 pandemic, vaccines, Aatmanirbhar Bharat, welfare of small farmers, infrastructural development etc.

He also announced the launch of a Rs 100 lakh crore 'Pradhan Mantri Gati Shakti National Master Plan'. The massive infrastructure master plan, he said, will be launched in the coming days, reports India Today.

"In the coming days, we will launch PM Gati Shakti Plan, a 100 lakh crore national infrastructure master plan which will make a foundation for holistic infrastructure and give an integrated pathway to our economy," he said.

"Gati Shakti will help local manufacturers turn globally competitive; also develop possibilities of new future economic zones. Rs 100 lakh crore Gatishakti initiative will bring employment opportunities for youth, help in holistic infrastructure growth," PM Modi said.

"We will have to work together to manufacture world-class products, using cutting-edge innovation and new age technology," PM Modi added.