Massive Human Trafficking Racket Busted, 61 Sri Lankan Tamils nabbed in TN and Karnataka

In a Major operation, against human trafficking, Tamil Nadu and Mangalore police have arrested 61 Sri Lankan nationals in Tamil Nadu and the state of Karnataka. A group of Sri Lankan Tamils were illegally brought to Tamil Nadu by agents and were in fact heading to Canada Via Madurai and Mangalore. After the police received a tip-off for the Sri Lankan nationals, who were trafficked into India have now been arrested and as many as 10 agents involved have also been picked up by police. The people who were trafficked into India were staying in different places in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. Watch the video to know more!